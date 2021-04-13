What Mika Brzezinski Did When She Read Trump’s ‘Bleeding Facelift’ Tweet

Trump’s infamous tweet about Mika Brzezinski “bleeding badly from a face-lift” originated from a conversation between her and the former first couple in their bedroom. We didn’t see that coming, but according to the Morning Joe co-host that’s the honest truth.

She and her co-host (and husband) Joe Scarborough have regrettably, in her own words, had a working relationship with the former president since long before his first campaign. They would pay him visits now and then, and vice versa, and during his presidency Mika says she and Joe came down to Mar-a-Lago at Trump’s request.

“I actually had gotten like a thing on the sides of my neck, like I guess they call it like a chin tuck,” she tells co-host Molly Jong-Fast in this episode of The New Abnormal. “Four days later, it's New Year's Eve and Trump is calling Joe and he's like ‘where's Mika.’ He's always obsessed with me.”

Still loopy on painkillers from her surgery, and against Joe’s advice, she says she made the trip down anyway and finds herself turtle-neck clad, having a conversation with Melania about her chin tuck—inside the couple’s bedroom.

“I'm talking to Melania about it, woman to woman, then Donald came up and said, ‘You know, Melania has had no work done. She's perfect.‘’ I'm like, ‘That's great.” A few months go by, she makes some disparaging remarks about Trump on air and the next thing she knows, the tweet happens.

“I literally laugh out loud. Uproariously I thought it was the funniest thing I'd ever read,” she says, before explaining how she and her team plotted their response.

Then! The Nation’s Elie Mystal breaks down the Derek Chauvin trial and why it’s unlike any other cop murder trial he’s ever seen.

“I cannot think of another trial where police was accused of murder, where the chief of police, where his own chief of police testified against him,” he explains. “In most cop trials, other cops are like, ‘Oh, I also would have shot that Black guy.’ ‘Oh, that Black guy definitely deserves to be shot to death,’ In this cop trial, other cops are testifying to say 'That ain't reasonable, right? That ain't right. That ain't what we do,' and that legally is significant.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a TNA episode without Mystal, Molly, and Jesse Cannon going in on Matt Gaetz and his Republican enablers. “The Republicans know that Matt Gaetz is dirty. They don't care,” he says.

Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Amazon.