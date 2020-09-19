What the Hell Is Going to Happen With Ski Season?

America’s two largest ski conglomerates have drawn their line in the sand. While 2020 has been a banner year for corporate uncertainty, not a single mountain resort has been able to say with confidence what the upcoming ski season will look like. Nobody knows. Obviously things like face coverings and social distance and adherence to local health guidelines will be the norm; but until now, the burning question since resorts closed in March of this year has been, “Who will get to go skiing this year, and how?”

This week, however, Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company made it clear where they stand: Vail Resorts will institute a reservation system, and Alterra will not.

The last decade has been something of an arms race between these two companies as they continue to add resorts to their portfolio at breakneck speed. Highlights of Vail Resorts include Vail Ski Resort, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Heavenly, Park City, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, Okemo, Crested Butte, Mount Snow, and Hunter Mountain; Alterra’s lineup includes Deer Valley, Mammoth Mountain, Squaw Valley/Alpine Meadows, Steamboat, Stratton, and Mont Tremblant.