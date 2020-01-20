What the New York Times Got Wrong About Bernie Sanders

The New York Times editorial board’s decision on Sunday to hand out dual endorsements—to Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar—was notable not just for its indecisive nature but also for the reasons offered in declining to support others in the Democratic field.

The Times was kind in its non-endorsement of Joe Biden, stating merely that his recipe for political restoration was not enough to address our current malodies. The paper’s take on Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was much harsher but also—inexplicably—ill-informed.

Sanders, the editorial board wrote, was an “over-promising, divisive figure” akin to the man he was seeking to replace: Donald Trump. “He boasts that compromise is anathema to him,” the explanation went. “Only his prescriptions can be the right ones, even though most are overly rigid, untested and divisive.”