What Trump’s Leaving Out of His Anti-Crime Blitz

Twenty-three days after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro of Kansas City was killed by a stray bullet while asleep in his bed, his mother was invited to address a White House event announcing an anti-crime initiative named after him.

Also invited to speak was the husband of 55-year-old Jacqueline Vigil of Albuquerque, who was shot to death in her driveway while on the way to the gym.

President Donald Trump offered words of sympathy to both LeGend’s mother, Charron Powell, and Vigil’s husband, Sam. Attorney General William Barr promised that Operation Legend would save others from falling victim to violence by providing teams of federal agents to various cities, including 200 in Chicago.