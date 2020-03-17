What Will We Do When America's Doctors and Nurses Burn Out?

Despite the dazzling ineptitude of America’s initial response to the novel 2019 coronavirus pandemic, it is likely that the COVID-19 outbreak will subside in the next 2 or 3—or 4 or 5—months. All outbreaks, even the Black Death, do end eventually, though sometimes only after exhausting the supply of susceptible human beings in their path.

To be sure, there remain unimaginable illness and misery, disruption of society, and near-collapse of the healthcare system ahead. But movement restrictions will be loosened, and the hallmarks of American life, from sports to dinner out, will slowly start to come back into focus.

Yet in that shining city on a future, disease-ridden hill, we will encounter a new version of another uniquely American problem: burnout.