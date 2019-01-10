What You Need to Survive This Flu Season

No flu season is easy. Every year becomes "The Worst Flu Season" because of the nature of the illness, always changing and adapting. And while the most effective option of preventing getting sick in the first place is getting a flu shot each year, there's only so much you can do once you have the flu.

The typical remedies of soup, hot showers, and sleep (and a trip to the doctor's office, obviously) are good and fine, but there are some add-ons that can help make your crappy experience a bit better.

Stay Hydrated

Whether you just need a big ol' Hydro Vlask jug next to you on the couch, or a bottle that will remind you that you are actually in fact human and need water to survive, staying hydrated is key. Even if you aren't sick, drink more water than you think you need.

You should also keep your skin hydrated. Even when I just have a head cold, I over-moisturize because I'm constantly blowing my nose, breathing out of my mouth, and dehydrating myself. The Jet Lag Mask from Summer Fridays is perfect for a sick refresh because it'll moisturize like crazy, but you don't need to wash it off. Another good option is a sleeping mask, like the Laneige Water Sleeping Mask or Glow Recipe's Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask, which you slather on at night and just wash off whenever you wake up.

Steam Is Your Friend

On the same token as hydration, utilizing steam is a great way to help make your body feel better. If you can muster up enough energy to take a shower (and stay standing the whole time) a shower tablet is your best friend. These CVS-brand tablets are full of eucalyptus, menthol, and camphor for the effervescent, nose-clearing vapors of your fever dreams.

I talked about humidifiers and I will say it again: GET A HUMIDIFIER. The Levoit humidifier will quickly fill a room with mist to help ease your sinuses and achy head from the flu's grip. And it's not just for when you're sick because your entire home life will benefit from a properly adjusted humidity. Plus, it comes with a remote so you don't even have to get up to work it.

Alternative to Medicine

If you're just prepping for the influx of influenza symptoms, grab some zinc drops to add to your daily routine, whether it's in the form of a lozenge, a liquid. Or if you want a more homeopathic path that's zinc-free you can try something like Zicam. On that note, please pick up some hand sanitizer. This Byredo one cleans your hands while also moisturizing and comes in scents like Suede and Rose.

The #1 symptom of the flu that scares me the most is the achiness. Body aches are one of those unavoidably painful things that come with catching the flu, but you can offset that by upping your pain management. Invest in a CBD bath soak, balm, or gummies to alleviate the stiffness.

Temperature Adjustment

With the flu comes a fever. With a fever comes the chills. While you may get super warm while sick, there's the flip side of the cold sweat and shivering that can accompany it. Grab a nice heated blanket that you can easily switch on and off for when your fever breaks and you're back to wanting to be wrapped in the subtle warmth.

Robes and sippers are the underrated parts of the comfort ecosystem. Slippers like the Glerups Wool Slipper or the Acorn Moc (with memory foam) are options that are comfortable, breathable, and their hard bottoms allow you to shuffle to the front door to pick up your food delivery easily. As for robes, opt for one that helps your body breathe, but may also soak up sweat. The terrycloth one from Parachute is your ticket (they also make a luxurious cashmere blend one).

