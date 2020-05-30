Did You Get A Puppy? Here’s What Else You Need

Chances are you or someone you know has added a new furry friend to their family in the last month. It’s a great idea and the perfect timing after all: who knows when you’ll be working from home, and just spending this much time at home ever again? But taking care of a puppy is a full time job, and it can be hard to know what to get. For example, don’t spring on a dog bed until they are house trained. And so, to help out, we’ve rounded up some of the things you’ll need to make sure you can introduce your puppy to your home in the best way possible.

FOR CLEANING UP PEE

Nature’s Miracle Training Pads The first thing you should know is that your puppy is going to pee everywhere. Get some training pads (these are my go-to) to help you and the puppy adjust. Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CLEANING UP MORE PEE

Nature’s Miracle Stain and Odor Remover I wasn’t kidding about the pee. This stain and odor remover works great for any messes your puppy creates, and will help your puppy from revisiting the same spot twice. Buy on Amazon $ 9 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy on Chewy $ 9

FOR A GREAT CRATE

Diggs Revol Collapsible Crate You gotta have a crate, but most are eyesores. This crate is pretty beautiful, if you ask me. It also collapses so you can wheel it into another room, or store it for later. Plus, there are three doors to access your pup from, a tray on the bottom in case of accidents, and a puppy divider so you can make the crate bigger or smaller, depending on the size of your dog. Buy on Amazon $ 245 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR FUN TOYS

BarkBox BarkBox is a great way to keep your puppy active. Every month, you and your pup will receive a box filled with new toys and treats personalized to your pup. If your puppy chews through everything, they can get the Super Chewer box. If your dog turns out to be allergic to chicken, they’ll account for that, too. Buy on BarkBox $ 22

FOR THE PERFECT BOWL

Mochi Ceramic Bowl Finding the perfect bowl is tough. But it’s the one thing you’ll really want to invest in, as they won’t outgrow it, and I can’t imagine how they would ruin it (life finds a way). This green ceramic bowl is as good as it gets. Buy on Max Bone $ 110

FOR TAKING THEM ON WALKS

Wild One Walk Kit Just because they’re colorblind, doesn’t mean you have to be too. This kit has everything you need to take your pup for a socially distanced stroll through the neighborhood. It comes in matching colors, so your dog’s collar and leash can be color coordinated, and also comes with a poop bag carrier for when nature inevitably calls right in front of your grouchiest neighbor’s yard. Buy on Wild One $ 108

FOR WIPING THEIR PAWS

TrueBlue Pet Wipes Puppys get dirty paws, it’s a fact. Take care of their little paws with these wipes. Not only will they clean away dirt and debris, they actually add moisture back into the skin, too. Buy on Amazon $ 17 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy on Chewy $ 17

FOR LETTING THEM RUN WILD

Frisco Wire Dog Exercise Pen You’ll need a crate and a pen to keep your puppy cordoned off from the rest of your house and your nice furniture when you can’t give them all the attention you want to. This pen will fit most places and is easy to set up and take down when you’re not using it. Buy on Chewy $ 31

