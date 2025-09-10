What your nails say about your health.

You’ve probably heard the ever-so-common phrase, “listen to your body,” and while this is without a doubt true, you should also be observing your body constantly, especially your nails. And not only to see if they need a cut or if the regular polish you used three days ago is peeling, but also for any unfamiliar signs.

“The nail is an area that gets compromised when our body needs to preserve metabolic function for other things,” explains Michelle Henry, a board-certified dermatologist and the founder and CEO of Skin & Aesthetic Surgery of Manhattan.

A healthy nail Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Nails may seem like a simple, straightforward body part, but there’s more to them than meets the eye. Your nails have three key parts:

the nail matrix , which is at the base, where new nail cells are produced

, which is at the base, where new nail cells are produced the nail plate , which forms the visible nail

, which forms the visible nail the nail bed, which supports growth and provides an essential supply of blood

The nail bed and the nail matrix are “very sensitive to any changes in your overall health,” Dr. Henry tells The Daily Beast, and as a result, should be keenly observed for any abnormal transformations. Brian Connor, a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group, says nail changes are linked to numerous common medical conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, lung disease, anemia, nutritional deficiencies, kidney failure, and liver disease.

A little observation, proper care, and knowing when to call the doctor can keep you vigilant about your own health. After all, what you see on the surface often reflects what’s happening beneath. Wondering what your nails are trying to tell you? Here’s what to look for.

Thick, discolored nails

Nail trauma and fungal infections can cause thickened, discolored nails Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Thick or discolored nails, described broadly as onychodystrophy, are one of the most common nail concerns and can be the result of repetitive nail trauma or a fungal infection of the nail, according to Dr. Connor. Long-distance runners and frequent fake-nail wearers often experience these changes due to constant pressure or irritation.

Dark streaks on nails

Melanonychia Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Melanonychia often presents as dark brown or black vertical bands extending the length of the nail, according to Dr. Connor. In this condition, there is an increased pigmentation within the nails. Dr. Henry notes that melanonychia is the “benign version” of melanoma, a cancer of your skin cells that produce melanin, a.k.a. pigment. Dark streaks on the nails are more likely to show in those with darker skin tones, Dr. Henry tells The Daily Beast: “The darker your skin, the more likely you’re going to have pigment in the nail plate.”

Melanoma

Melanoma Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

The malignant form of melanonychia is melanoma, a cancer of the pigment-producing skin cells called melanocytes. “Any streaks on the nails that aren’t going away” are of the utmost concern, warns Dr. Henry. This symptom can warrant an immediate medical visit to catch (or rule out) potential cancers quickly. The disease often presents as a single band, characterized by uneven nail color and irregular borders.

Spoon-shaped nails

Koilonychia Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Dermatologists frequently see what is medically referred to as koilonychia in folks with iron-deficiency anemia, which is common amongst women. Spoon-shaped nails appear to be indented; rather than growing straight, the nails begin to grow inward.

Horizontal grooves

Horizontal grooves Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Little divots across the tops of your nails can be “associated with some diseases linked to the diet, such as diabetes,” says Dr. Connor. Horizontal grooves will show on the fingernails and toenails as visible lines or ridges that span the width of the entire nail plate.

Nail clubbing

Nail clubbing Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Dr. Connor describes nail clubbing as a condition in which the nail plate becomes rounded. Those who have this condition will have nails that appear puffed up at the tips and a curvature over the fingertips, giving the nails this swollen impression. According to Dr. Connor, clubbing of the nails is most commonly associated with lung diseases such as lung cancer, pulmonary fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD, and cystic fibrosis.

Two-color nails

Two-color nail Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

"Half-and-half nails“ are common in people with chronic kidney disease, Dr. Henry tells The Daily Beast. The term comes from the way the nail appears divided. “The proximal half of the nail is white, and then the distal half is red-brown,” says Dr. Henry.

Brittle nails

Brittle nail Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Brittle, weak nails can be a sign of poor nutrition. Women are especially prone to brittle nails, often linked to nutritional deficiencies such as anemia and iron deficiency, conditions more common in women, according to Dr. Connor. Iron deficiency is one of the most common nutrition-related deficiencies that “manifests as nail abnormalities,” he explains. This symptom can also indicate a lack of other nutrients, including vitamin A (which supports your eyesight, skin health, and immune system), vitamin D (which helps your bones absorb calcium), vitamin B12 (supporting your blood, nervous system, and energy), calcium (for your bones, teeth, and muscles), and biotin (for stronger hair, skin, nails).

Red discoloration and streaks

Endocarditis Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

According to Dr. Connor, such nail characteristics can signal endocarditis, an “infection of the heart valves.” He stresses the importance of getting checked right away if streaks or redness persist, as endocarditis is a serious condition.

Inflammation, swelling, and fluid leakage

Paronychia Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Paronychia is an “inflammation and swelling of the area around the cuticle,” as defined by Dr. Henry, that’s caused by excessive cutting of the cuticle that operates as a seal on the nail. It allows bacteria and inflammation to get underneath the nailfold, making the skin appear red and puffy, feel tender, and may leak fluid or develop a tiny bump.

Clients of nail salons often experience this issue, as well as adjacent problems such as fungal infections or bacterial infections in the nails for those who wear long-term acrylic nails, which allow water and other irritants to get underneath. It’s advised to take breaks in between sets for this reason.