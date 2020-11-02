Whatever Trump Says, Reply ‘Fuck You, and Keep Counting’

Here’s hoping that by the next time you see my name here, the results of 2020’s Election from Hell will be clear.

We will know if America has listened to its better angels and dispensed forever with this wretched president and his scabrous brood of grimy little thieves and grifters. We will know if America looked at this election as a referendum on the man whose mishandling of COVID killed nearly 250,000 of their fellow citizens through his uniquely toxic combination of ego, deception, stupidity, and political ambition.

More than anything, we will know what kind of people we want to be, and what kind of a society we’ve decided to live in—a democratic republic with a functioning constitutional government or a Trump monarchy beginning in earnest. No, I’m not exaggerating. There is a growing corpus of Trumpish pseudo-intellectualism shoving the old Republican party toward the notion of an all-powerful executive. If you ask the average Trump voter at the grassroots, they’d happily be governed by the dynasty forever.