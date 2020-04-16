What’s Behind Trump’s Baffling New Power Grab

Two days after claiming he had “total” authority over governors to order states to reopen, Donald Trump is threatening to adjourn both houses of congress if they don’t bow before him.

“The current practice of leaving town while conducting phony pro-forma sessions is a dereliction of duty that the American people cannot afford during this crisis,” Trump said during Wednesday’s coronavirus task force briefing, in a move reminiscent of Boris Johnson suspending parliament. He complained that the “phony” sessions, as the House and Senate try to figure out how to meet going forward in a time of social distancing, prevented him from installing more acting officials to posts otherwise requiring Senatorial advice and consent. “It is a scam that they do. It's a scam and everybody knows it, and it's been that way for a long time."

When one move to exercise unchecked power is blocked (remember his talk about quarantining New York?), Trump just moves on to another one. This time, he’s taking aim at the power of the senate itself, and the president is doing so over an almost absurdly low-stakes position.