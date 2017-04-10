HIGH-FIVING ANGELS
What's New on Hulu in October 2017
Fret not, ‘30 Rock’ fans. Liz Lemon has found her new home.
October 2017 is going to be a huge month for Hulu. After inking a major deal with NBCUniversal, Hulu acquired the smash hit Will & Grace in September. But that’s not the only good news: Liz Lemon is back!
That’s right, 30 Rock fans. After getting the axe from Netflix, Lemon and Jack Donaghy make their triumphant streaming return to Hulu October 1.
Other fun treats coming to the Hulu-verse this month include Smallville, American Horror Story, Air Force One, and Zoolander. Take a look.
October 1
30 Rock: Seasons 1–7
Air Force One
Alice
The Amityville Horror
And God Created Woman
Bad Ass
Bad Ass 2: Bad Asses
Bananas
The Blood Oranges
Blue Steel
Blue Velvet
Bolero
The Boston Strangler
Bowling for Columbine
Brief Interviews with Hideous Men
Candyman 3: Day of the Dead
Carrie
Chinatown
Class
Congo
Cool It
Curse of the Pink Panther
Dead Men Can’t Dance
The Descent
Deep Impact
Detention
Diminished Capacity
The Dogs of War
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex
The Falcon and the Snowman
A Feast at Midnight
Felicia’s Journey
Flyboys
F/X
F/X 2
The Gambler
The Gift
The Godson
Groundhog Day
Hide
Hollywood Homicide
Home of the Brave
Hoop Dreams
How to Survive a Plague
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
I am David
The Illusionist
Island in the Sky
Joyride
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Kill List
Last Night
The Last Waltz
Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit
Little Ninjas
Lost and Delirious
Love and Death
Malibu Beach
Malibu High
Mammoth
Married to the Mob
Midnight in Paris
A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy
Mission Park
Murder of Crows
National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College
National Lampoon’s Van Wilder – The Rise of Taj
Nick of Time
North Dallas Forty
Nukie
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Patriot
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther
Platoon
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Poltergeist III
Pontypool
Psychic
The Presidio
The Prowler
Quigley down Under
Rambo
Revenge of the Pink Panther
Rodger Dodger
Room 237
S.W.A.T.
School for Scoundrels
Secretary
SFW
A Shot in the Dark
Sleepaway Camp 2: Unhappy Campers
Sleepaway Camp 3: Teenage Wasteland
Sleepy Hollow
Smallville: Seasons 1–10
Snatch
The Snowtown Murders
Son of the Pink Panther
Spanish Judges
Spoonful of Sex
Stage Beauty
Stand Off (AKA Prairie Fire)
State Property 2
Stigmata
Strip Club Slayer
The Stoned Age
Stranger in the House
Stuart Saves His Family
Swingers
The Blair Witch Project
The US vs. John Lennon
Thirteen Days
Throw Momma from the Train
Trail of the Pink Panther
Troll
Troll 2
True Colors
Under Fire
Underclassman
Walter
The Warriors
Whore 2
Zombie Nation
Zoolander
October 2
Saturday Night Live: Season 42 premiere
October 3
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 27 premiere
Stonewall
October 4
The Mindy Project: Season 5 premiere
American Horror Story: Season 5
Conviction: Series premiere
October 5
Velvet: Series Premiere
October 6
Clash of the Corps: Series Premiere
October 7
City of Gold
Paranoia
October 8
Uproarious: Series premiere
45 Years
Carol
Martin Lawrence Doin’ Time: Uncut
October 10
Freakish: Series Premiere
October 11
Please Like Me: Season 3
Knife Fight
October 12
American Housewife: Series premiere
Chicago Fire: Season 5 premiere
Fresh Off the Boat: Season 3 premiere
The Middle: Season 8 premiere
The Real O’Neals: Season 2 premiere
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
October 14
Venus in Fur
Witching & Bitching
October 15
Safari Brother: Series premiere
The Funhouse Massacre
Varsity Blues
October 16
Alpha Dog
October 18
How to Build a Better Boy
The Suite Life
Twitches, Too
T’was the Night
Halloween High
Return to Halloweentown
October 19
Chance: Series Premiere
Adventure Time: Season 7
StarTalk with Neil DeGrasse Tyson: Season 3 premiere
Years of Living Dangerously: Series premiere
October 20
The Librarians: Season 2
October 21
Spectre
October 22
Weiner
October 23
Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee
Shine a Light
October 25
A Brilliant Young Mind
October 28
X-Rated 2: The Greatest Adult Stars of All Time