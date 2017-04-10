What's New on Hulu in October 2017

October 2017 is going to be a huge month for Hulu. After inking a major deal with NBCUniversal, Hulu acquired the smash hit Will & Grace in September. But that’s not the only good news: Liz Lemon is back!

That’s right, 30 Rock fans. After getting the axe from Netflix, Lemon and Jack Donaghy make their triumphant streaming return to Hulu October 1.

Other fun treats coming to the Hulu-verse this month include Smallville, American Horror Story, Air Force One, and Zoolander. Take a look.

October 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1–7

Air Force One

Alice

The Amityville Horror

And God Created Woman

Bad Ass

Bad Ass 2: Bad Asses

Bananas

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

The Blood Oranges

Blue Steel

Blue Velvet

Bolero

The Boston Strangler

Bowling for Columbine

Brief Interviews with Hideous Men

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead

Carrie

Chinatown

Class

Congo

Cool It

Curse of the Pink Panther

Dead Men Can’t Dance

The Descent

Deep Impact

Detention

Diminished Capacity

The Dogs of War

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex

The Falcon and the Snowman

A Feast at Midnight

Felicia’s Journey

Flyboys

F/X

F/X 2

The Gambler

The Gift

The Godson

Groundhog Day

Hide

Hollywood Homicide

Home of the Brave

Hoop Dreams

How to Survive a Plague

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

I am David

The Illusionist

Island in the Sky

Joyride

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Kill List

Last Night

The Last Waltz

Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit

Little Ninjas

Lost and Delirious

Love and Death

Malibu Beach

Malibu High

Mammoth

Married to the Mob

Midnight in Paris

A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy

Mission Park

Murder of Crows

National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder – The Rise of Taj

Nick of Time

North Dallas Forty

Nukie

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Patriot

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther

Platoon

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Poltergeist III

Pontypool

Psychic

The Presidio

The Prowler

Quigley down Under

Rambo

Revenge of the Pink Panther

Rodger Dodger

Room 237

S.W.A.T.

School for Scoundrels

Secretary

SFW

A Shot in the Dark

Sleepaway Camp 2: Unhappy Campers

Sleepaway Camp 3: Teenage Wasteland

Sleepy Hollow

Smallville: Seasons 1–10

Snatch

The Snowtown Murders

Son of the Pink Panther

Spanish Judges

Spoonful of Sex

Stage Beauty

Stand Off (AKA Prairie Fire)

State Property 2

Stigmata

Strip Club Slayer

The Stoned Age

Stranger in the House

Stuart Saves His Family

Swingers

The Blair Witch Project

The US vs. John Lennon

Thirteen Days

Throw Momma from the Train

Trail of the Pink Panther

Troll

Troll 2

True Colors

Under Fire

Underclassman

Walter

The Warriors

Whore 2

Zombie Nation

Zoolander

October 2

Saturday Night Live: Season 42 premiere

October 3

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 27 premiere

Stonewall

October 4

The Mindy Project: Season 5 premiere

American Horror Story: Season 5

Conviction: Series premiere

October 5

Velvet: Series Premiere

October 6

Clash of the Corps: Series Premiere

October 7

City of Gold

Paranoia

October 8

Uproarious: Series premiere

45 Years

Carol

Martin Lawrence Doin’ Time: Uncut

October 10

Freakish: Series Premiere

October 11

Please Like Me: Season 3

Knife Fight

October 12

American Housewife: Series premiere

Chicago Fire: Season 5 premiere

Fresh Off the Boat: Season 3 premiere

The Middle: Season 8 premiere

The Real O’Neals: Season 2 premiere

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

October 14

Venus in Fur

Witching & Bitching

October 15

Safari Brother: Series premiere

The Funhouse Massacre

Varsity Blues

October 16

Alpha Dog

October 18

How to Build a Better Boy

The Suite Life

Twitches, Too

T’was the Night

Halloween High

Return to Halloweentown

October 19

Chance: Series Premiere

Adventure Time: Season 7

StarTalk with Neil DeGrasse Tyson: Season 3 premiere

Years of Living Dangerously: Series premiere

October 20

The Librarians: Season 2

October 21

Spectre

October 22

Weiner

October 23

Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee

Shine a Light

October 25

A Brilliant Young Mind

October 28

X-Rated 2: The Greatest Adult Stars of All Time