If your streaming selection has grown a little stale due to weeks of being stuck inside amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, great news! It is now April—which means there’s a whole new crop of movies and television available to stream across Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon Prime.

Then again, options can be paralyzing; who has time to sort through every poorly organized menu to find the right pick? Well, most of us at this point, but still! Why not make it a little easier on yourself? Below you’ll find some selections guaranteed to provide a moment of distraction, make you laugh, or, in some cases, nod in miserable, cooped-up solidarity.

netflix

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

If you’ve never gotten into spaghetti Westerns, there’s no time like the present to give it a go with one of the best. (Available April 2)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

If you’ve already watched and loved both The Favourite and The Lobster, you can now tick another Yorgos Lanthimos must-watch off your list. Be warned, though: This one’s a thriller. (Available April 5)

Despicable Me

Yes, the Minions have blossomed into a cultural blight the likes of which we might never see again—but the Steve Carell-starring animated comedy is still an instant classic, and for anyone with kids, this might buy you a couple hours’ peace (Available April 16)

Hail, Caesar!

Come for Ralph Fiennes trying to coach a hopeless Alden Ehrenreich in the art of saying “Would that it were so simple” and stay for Channing Tatum hamming it up with a fluffy pooch! (Available Aprol 16)

Hulu

Bend It Like Beckham

Early career Keira Knightley! Jonathan Rhys Meyers playing a hot soccer coach! Female friendship! This one’s got it all. (Available April 1)

Blazing Saddles

Once you’re done with The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, make sure to chase it with one of the best Western parodies ever made. The powerhouse duo of Mel Brooks and Gene Wilder does not disappoint. (Available April 1)

The Full Monty

This movie walked so that Magic Mike could run. Social commentary? Check. Unlikely pathos? Check. Male strippers? Six checks! (Available April 1)

Kill Bill Vols. 1 and 2

These movies’ reputation precedes them. We’ll say no more on this. (Available April 1)

Misery

About a man who, like many of us, is also trapped in a house—in his case, with a menacingly obsessed Kathy Bates. You’ll never be able to get that scene out of your mind again. (Available April 1)

Risky Business

I’ll just leave this here.

(Available April 1)

Romancing the Stone

Honestly this might be the best option on this list. This romance spoof has adventure, sexual tension, an airplane full of weed, and most importantly, Danny DeVito. What more could a quarantined person ask for? (Available April 1)

Parasite

With each passing day, Bong Joon-ho’s class-conscious thriller about a family that lives in a sub-basement—and the blissfully naïve rich family they wind up working for—becomes even more prescient. (Available April 8)

AMAZON PRIME

A Whole Bunch of James Bond

If you’re a Bond person—or looking to become one—you’re in luck! Amazon Prime just added a bunch of classics from various Bonds over the years, including Diamonds Are Forever, Dr. No, and Goldfinger. (Yes, the ones listed are all Sean Connery installments—but this is my list and I make the rules!)

I Am Legend

Perhaps a little too close to home for New Yorkers, but still an excellent movie if you’ve got the emotional fortitude. That said, one spoiler: If you can’t stomach the idea of a dead movie dog right now, this one’s not for you. (Available April 1)

The Lighthouse

This deliriously claustrophobic A24 film feels readymade to regale people bunkered in with roommates. Also, Robert Pattinson yells “I’m sick of yer laughing, snoring, and yer goddamn farts!!!” at Willem Dafoe. So basically, you can’t miss it. (Available April 16)

Footloose

We can all only hope that this quarantine ends with Kevin Bacon leading us all in a cathartic group dance. For right now, we’ll have to settle for this. (Available April 29)

HBO

Die Hard

Bruce Willis said “Yippee-ki-yay, motherfucker!” (Available April1)

The Family Stone

Is this a Christmas movie? Technically...yes. But should that stop you from watching it now, or next month, or any day of the year, especially now? Absolutely not. (Available April 1)

The Kids Are All Right

In this movie, Annette Bening and Julianne Moore play a married couple—and while there’s a whole lot more to this movie than that one feature, if that alone doesn’t sell you on it, we have nothing left to talk about. (Available April 1)

Loving

This understated drama—about a real-life interracial couple from Virginia in the 1950s—never got the Oscar love it deserved. (Ruth Negga received its only nomination, a deserved nod for her breakout turn.) Now, however, we all have the time to right that wrong and give Loving the attention it deserves. (Available April 1)

The Nice Guys

Who knew Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe would make such a side-splitting pair? This is another 2016 film that went somewhat under the mainstream radar—but in these dark times, it might just be the perfect antidote to our doldrums. Plus, the ’70s are so hot right now. (Available April 1)

Sophie’s Choice

If you want a beautifully told downer right now for some reason, this one’s for you! Have fun, you weirdo. (Available April 1)

Good Boys

They’re good boys, Brent! (Available April 4)