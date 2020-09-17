What’s Next for Bars?

The coronavirus pandemic has managed to affect nearly every facet of life in America. Bars are certainly not exempt and the industry will find itself dealing with the repercussions of the pandemic for years to come.

So how will this unprecedented period change the layout of bars and how they function? On this special episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum talk to three top bartenders—Alexis Brown from Chicago, Ivy Mix from New York, and Jeffrey Morgenthaler from Portland, Oregon—about what the near future holds.

So mix yourself a drink and listen to this important episode of Life Behind Bars: What I’ve Learned. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong