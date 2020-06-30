What’s Really Behind Putin’s Vendetta Against Americans?

Shock waves have rattled Washington following reports by The New York Times and The Washington Post that Russian operatives paid bounties to members of the Taliban to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan.

“ The Kremlin’s aggressive policy toward the West, as in Soviet times, is really about the need to preserve the power of those within its walls. ”

Why would Russian President Vladimir Putin countenance such a thing, or indeed order it? (For the record, the Kremlin and the Taliban have said the stories are untrue.)

Two new books examine Putin’s vendetta against the West, particularly the United States, and search for answers. Of special interest is his time in the Soviet KGB, disbanded almost 30 years ago when the USSR ceased to exist. But a close look at the books, and at the record, suggests that’s misleading. Much more important to Putin and his cronies than the ideological crusade of the KGB is their desire to share in the pillaged wealth of post-Soviet Russia, and their hatred of anyone who would hold them accountable.