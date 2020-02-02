When Is Super Bowl 2020? How to Watch the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers Face Off

Football’s biggest night is finally here.

The 54th National Football League championship game, otherwise known as Super Bowl LIV, will decide the victor of the league’s 100th season, with the San Francisco 49ers facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday evening.

The 49ers bested the Green Bay Packers in the National Football Conference championship last year, while the Chiefs clinched the American Football Conference championship against the New England Patriots, who have won multiple Super Bowls.

But football won’t be the only attraction this Super Sunday. Singer Demi Lovato is slated to sing the national anthem right before kickoff, and superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are headlining the game’s halftime show this year.

For the more politically-inclined, both President Donald Trump and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg have dropped millions for Super Bowl ads—30-second and 60-second spots, respectively—as the 2020 presidential race kicks into high gear.

There are many ways to tune in to the sports event of the season, regardless of why you’re planning to watch.

If you haven’t cut your cord yet, the game is set to broadcast at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

NFL.com will also be streaming the game live, and Fox Sports will be streaming it to a variety of devices—like smartphones, tablets, and streaming players like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

If you’re eager to try out a new streaming service while watching the game, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo will all be carrying the game live, as well.