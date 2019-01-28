Update 1/28/19: Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Donald Trump to give his State of the Union address in the House chambers on Feb. 5.

President Donald Trump will not deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday, January 29—despite caving to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and deciding to re-open the government for three weeks.

According to CNN, Pelosi says that the State of the Union "is not planned now."

Trump's director of strategic communications said that the two politicians are in talks and that a response of some sort will come soon.

Prior to declaring a three-week, temporary end to the government shutdown, the president listened to Pelosi, who previously instructed him to postpone the speech until the reopening of the government.

“As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address. I agreed,” Trump tweeted Thursday. “She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative—I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over.”

The president's giving in to Pelosi’s order is a big deal for a man who said he was sure that holding the address during the shutdown was a fight he could “win.”

The back-and-forth heated up last Wednesday, when the commander-in-chief released a letter rejecting Pelosi’s call for him to postpone the address, claiming he would still give the speech before Congress on Jan. 29.

“On time, on schedule, and very importantly, on location!” he tweeted.

Trump also insisted that security concerns would not be an issue, though it was reported that the Secret Service would not be able to perform safety walkthroughs during the address in the Capitol building while the government is shut down.

Keeping up with the push-pull gridlock that has kept the government shut down to begin with, Pelosi said Wednesday that she would not authorize the president’s speech in the House chamber. Instead, she suggested Trump give the speech in writing or from the Oval Office.

According to the Associated Press, Ronald Reagan’s 1986 State of the Union was the last presidential address to be postponed, due to the Challenger explosion.

Trump’s last State of the Union was also surrounded by controversy, after the president faced a backlash from House Democrats over his infamous “shithole” comments.

Reps. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), John Lewis (D-GA), Maxine Waters (D-CA), and Frederica Wilson (D-FL) all boycotted the event.

It remains unclear when Trump will hold his address, or if it will even happen before the three-week extension is up.

Here is what we know so far. We will update this post as we learn more.

When is the address?

TBD, but we will keep you updated. It is definitely not on Tuesday, January 29, as originally scheduled.

What time is the address?

The address is typically broadcast and streaming starting at 9 p.m. ET.

