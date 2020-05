Long before COVID-19 and years before the Spanish flu, typhoid fever ravaged New York and other cities around the world in a series of epidemics in the early 1900s, teaching lessons still crucial in today’s pandemic.

Like, how stupid do people have to be to repudiate life-saving strategies?

Then, as now, many cases went unrecorded, coming to light only when a victim turned up dead, and then, as now, the foolhardy flouted wise safeguards.