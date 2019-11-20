When Pluto Met Saturn: Astrologers on How Trump’s Impeachment Could End ‘Explosively’

Despite Donald Trump’s repeated attacks on the press, we know he’s obsessed with reading news about himself. But does he check his horoscope? Astrologers tell The Daily Beast that if he does, he probably won’t like what he sees.

To put it simply, according to New York expert Angel Eyedealism: “Right now, he is so fucked.”

“I wouldn’t want to be on the other side of his birth chart pattern,” she went on. “Saturn and Pluto are conjoining. It’s rare that they’d be together at the same time and same degree, and they’re at the exact opposite to Trump’s Saturn.”

“Pluto is basically destruction, boiling shit up,” Eyedealism said. “Pluto brings up the bowels of the earth, the comeuppance of one’s old bad habits.” (The astrologist added that she predicted an impeachment inquiry back in 2017.)

Mitch Lewis, who has studied astrology for over three decades and currently hosts a speaking tour which uses the stars to analyze impeachment, agrees. “Pluto represents the elimination of waste,” Lewis said. “America is going through a Pluto return, which means America needs to deal with a deep-rooted infection that has been in the body politic.”

Every planet has a return, Lewis explained, which is based on the time it takes to revolve around the sun. Pluto’s takes 240 years, and will complete around late 2022 and early 2023. Adding to the fury is a conjunction between Saturn and Pluto, which recurs every 35 years.

“Saturn and Pluto have been playing tag for most of 2019, and will come into exact alignment in January 2020, just as the impeachment trial begins in the Senate,” astrologer and author Alex Miller wrote in an email. “At the same time, in late December, the president will be receiving an exact hit from a solar eclipse on his birth asteroid. This alignment could conceivably spell the end of his presidency.”

Lewis agreed that January, or perhaps early February, will bring “some sort of resolution” to the ongoing hearings. “This energy will come to a head and the end result will be a change in direction for America,” Lewis said.

Saturn and Pluto crossed paths at the start of both World Wars, the Vietnam War, and when Mao Zedong took control over China. The exact configuration also occurred when Robert Kennedy was assassinated, though Lewis said that should not be taken literally.

“ There will also be challenges ahead for Trump especially near June 5, as a Lunar Eclipse will fall on his Moon at 21 Sagittarius and oppose his Sun at 22 Gemini. ”

“It just means there will be some sort of explosive event that will remove Donald Trump from office,” Lewis said. “It could be impeachment, a conviction, a health issue, or a blue wave in 2020.”

Rebecca Gordon, the resident astrologist for Harper’s Bazaar, told The Daily Beast that Trump could face “times of great opposition” around Feb. 6, Sept. 6, or Oct. 21 of next year.

Gordon wrote in a message that, “There will also be challenges ahead for Trump especially near June 5, as a Lunar Eclipse will fall on his Moon at 21 Sagittarius and oppose his Sun at 22 Gemini. Eclipses tend to bring finality, so we can expect to see some conclusions reached [in] early June.”

The oft-bemoaned Mercury Retrograde, blamed by the likes of Elite Daily and Refinery29 for causing problems in communication, began on October 31 and ends November 20. It’s no surprise for astrologists, then, that the House of Representatives voted to endorse the impeachment inquiry this past Halloween.

“ Mercury retrogrades in Scorpio are notorious for revealing secrets. ” — Rebecca Gordon, astrologist

According to Gordon, “This Mercury Retrograde in Scorpio unveiled more underhanded dealings which Trump attempted to keep under wraps. Mercury Retrogrades in Scorpio are notorious for revealing secrets.”

The impeachment hearings have brought forth opinions from professional and armchair astrologists alike, but it is of course not the first time the pseudoscience has been used to analyze historic events. Queen Elizabeth I met with occult philosopher John Dee back in the 16th century, and he has been cited as the first to use the term, “the British Empire.”

More recently—and controversially—the late Joan Quigley served as presidential prophetess to the Reagan administration. Talk show host Merv Griffith introduced Nancy Reagan, a longtime believer, to Quigley in the early 1970s. She regularly counseled the first couple while in office, speaking with Nancy on the phone every weekend, and holding sway over the most powerful office in the world to an extent that alarmed seasoned staff.

In his 1988 memoir For the Record, White House Chief of Staff Donald Regan famously detailed Quigley’s reported influence. “Virtually every major move and decision the Reagans made during my time... was cleared in advance with a woman in San Francisco who drew up horoscopes to make certain that the planets were in a favorable alignment for the enterprise.”

After the hubbub—and minor public embarrassment that came with the revelation—Quigley told People magazine, “After the end of this year... I will never do anything connected with any U.S. President... again.”

These days, soothsayers tend to lean left. A recent New Yorker piece on astrology’s newfound popularity partly attributes the phenomenon to millennials reacting to Trump’s surprise victory. But it’s not a staunchly Democratic industry—one astrologist with a large following declined to comment for this story, citing a hesitance to get “political publicly.”

Critics of astrology often disregard horoscopes as vaguely-written, doling out predictions that can apply to basically any situation and tricking readers in need of direction. And even if Saturn and Pluto spell the end for Trump next year then. . .so what? Astrologers can say, “I told you so”?

As John Marchesella, who has worked in the field since 1976, wrote to The Daily Beast, “There are no easy answers or quick fixes to our collective uncertainty. And that’s the point. Impeachment or no impeachment, and no matter who wins the 2020 election, we can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube. There is no return to innocence.”