A Christmas tree stood on either side of President Trump as he addressed a “Merry Christmas rally” on the night he was impeached.

That is two Christmas trees more than Trump allowed the tenants to place in the lobby of 100 Central Park South, the apartment building he purchased in 1981.

The same Trump who now boasts of bringing back “Merry Christmas” after the so-called guardians of political correctness replaced it with “Happy Holidays” lest non-Christians be offended.