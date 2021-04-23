Where in the World Is Kamala Harris? Spoiler: Not at the Border.

Who’s afraid of the big, bad border? Vice President Kamala Harris, apparently.
Who can blame her? The U.S.-Mexico border is a nightmare for politicians, a dark place bereft of what they crave: simple answers. Above all, the border is a stark reminder that, despite its rhetoric, the new administration bears a striking resemblance to the last one when it comes to migrants and refugees.
Still, Harris has to visit the border. Because she’s vice president and what’s happening on the border is a national crisis, whether or not the White House uses that term, with international repercussions. And because her boss put her in charge of solving this crisis.