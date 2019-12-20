Where Is the BBC’s Infamous 1969 ‘Royal Family’ Documentary? No One Is Telling.

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

In the late 1960s, as seen in The Crown, Prince Philip had the idea that spin could save the monarchy by making the royal family look just like ordinary folk. Instead, they became a laughing stock.

You would think it’s hard to make a television documentary seen by 38 million people suddenly disappear, never to be viewed again, but that is what happened to Royal Family, after its first airings in Britain in 1969.