Where to Shop in London, From Great Vintage to Chic Boutiques

There are lots of ways a “serious” traveler is supposed to see a city. For all the Anthony Bourdain wannabes, it’s through food. For others, it’s through architecture or museums or in the footsteps of literary greats. For me, it’s shopping. You get to see how people in a city want to present themselves, the ways in which its residents announce what it means to be a Parisian or a New Yorker or a Tokyo-ite. We always talk about living like a local, but with shopping it’s almost cosplay.

Plus, it’s just fun. Normally these days shopping is online, which is efficient, dangerous, and lonely. Shopping while traveling, though, is the opposite.

London is a fashion-world epicenter, and while I’d been to London in the past I was always dragged around on somebody else’s itinerary. This summer was all me, and I set out each day from The Londoner Hotel armed with recs and research. Every tourist will go to Harrods or Selfridges, so I skipped those. And because London is vast, I focused mostly on neighborhoods where most tourists would find themselves, like Mayfair, Soho, and Shoreditch; and I focused on certain categories, such as emerging brands and vintage. The list here is admittedly narrow in scope, so forgive me if something has been omitted. Think of it as a starter list, a teaser. Here’s what I found!

SOHO

It’s an obvious location to start your shopping journey, not only because of its central location but for its history. Decades ago it was known as the edgier part of London, and while now it’s more mainstream you can still find some of its former life as well as some iconic spots.

Liberty

I love the new Cruella movie, so it’s no surprise I raced to check out Liberty’s where Emma Stone’s young Cruella De Vil works as a janitor and, after getting drunk, overhauls a store window. This Tudor Revival department store’s timber framing was made from 19th century warships, but its reputation was always for being focused on the now. Contrary to the melee at Harrods, the six floors at Liberty’s are pleasant to shop in, but the goods are similar. They carry a smaller, more curated selection of popular brands and designers (especially for men) that won't leave you overwhelmed and at least you will be able to see everything they have to offer. Nonetheless, to me the main reason you should visit Liberty is simply to admire the beauty of the interior.

Machine-A

If you prefer smaller, independent concept stores focused on cool and emerging designers, make your way to Machine-A. The interior’s pared-down minimalism showcases what’s being sold but does not distract; likewise, the staff is helpful when you need help and otherwise discreetly unobtrusive. You’ll find established brands like Marni, Maison Margiela, and Comme des Garçons alongside emerging brands like Peter Do, Stefan Cooke, and Sulvam and British labels including JW Anderson and A-Cold-Wall.

Très Bien

From the outside it looks like it could be a cute bookshop or café, but behind this lapis blue storefront is the two-story home of a very exciting Swedish independent retailer. Très Bien are famed for their menswear curation, mixing luxury with sportswear in their spare Scandinavian interior. Inside you can find designer labels like Dries Van Noten, Issey Miyake, and Prada alongside brands like Adidas, Salomon, and New Balance. The brand also features in-house collections to their selection. I first fell in love with this company on Instagram because of their taste, and so while the selection here is not vast, the purpose and reason behind the pieces and their placement here is palpable.

Aimé Leon Dore London Flagship

The last store in Soho that you need to make a stop at is the new Aimé Leon Dore flagship. This fashion brand is mostly known for its iconic take on NYC streetwear and very trendy exclusive collaborations. While I avoid the one in New York because of how sceney and crowded it is, the one in London is more pleasant and much less intimidating. Clad in wood paneling with floors covered by a Persian rug, it’s a warm space. After browsing the boutique, there’s also a café shop where you can get their iced cappuccino like all the fashion kids and sit on their outside terrace. So even if what they have isn’t your style (which it isn’t for me) it’s a great spot to hang out, work, or meet friends.

MAYFAIR

Previously home to London’s most opulent mansions, Mayfair is now a posh shopping district.

Browns

This first store is probably the best way to visit one of these extravagant houses while also being able to shop in a perfectly curated space. Browns’ new boutique is located within a historically protected Georgian townhouse. Think traditional wallpaper, moldings, and old mantles juxtaposed with burnished metallic structures for displaying luxury designer labels. Even more recent history has been preserved with a ’70s-style bathroom showcasing their beauty products. In the back court, there is a garden restaurant that is very much a locale to see and be seen in.

Dover Street Market

DSM! I know, groundbreaking. But seriously it never disappoints. There are now more than a half-dozen around the world, but this Mayfair spot is the original Dover Street Market. Designed by Comme des Garçons founder Rei Kawakubo, the store is department store as work of art. Also don’t miss Rose Bakery on the third floor with its fabulous pastries that are almost as pretty as the store itself.

SHOREDITCH

You’ve probably heard it unimaginatively called "the Brooklyn of London," but like its American cousin, this is where all the best vintage stores can be found, as well as great independent boutiques.

Nordic Poetry

This first vintage shop is probably one of the best ones if you're looking for designer pieces. Their archive selection is truly impressive; when I was there browsing I came across Vivienne Westwood, Miu Miu, Mugler, and pretty much all your favorites. With this fabulous archive comes a steeper price but you will find it very easy to fall for a new favorite piece for your wardrobe. For those on a budget or more sustainability minded, they also offer a rental service for certain clothes.

Serotonin Vintage

This is another vintage store offering designer and one of a kind pieces. What makes this store different from the others is it's a little more whimsical in its offerings. Yes, there are traditional high end goodies, but there are also colorful bell bottom pants and ’90s printed Jean Paul Gaultier mesh tops. The price tag is also much more reasonable. The boutique is on the smaller side but they often restock with new pieces making it incontournable.

Brick Lane Vintage

This is by far my favorite second-hand store. This is what a vintage store should be. Why? Because you have to work to find the good stuff. Set on two floors, there are a lot of clothes you’re going to go through. You might not find designer pieces, but for a vintage pair of Levis (yes, I snagged one) or unique knit, this place is perfect. The prices are good, and you can find a big variety of styles and eras of fashion. Sure, some are not good but that's OK because it's a second-hand store and that's the way it should be.

While East London is home to a lot of vintage shops there’s also many great independent boutiques.

Uj-ng

From all the stores I visited during my trip this was the only one I hadn't done any research on before going. I happened to be grabbing coffee nearby and the exterior grabbed me. I'm so glad I walked in as it’s full of up-and-coming, independent, and international brands, many of which are not household names like some of my new favorites, Attempt, Andersson Bell, Kav, Ziggy Chen, and ii Sense. If there's an overall theme it's “avant-garde but still wearable.” It's also the kind of store where you feel like buying every single piece five minutes after you enter. Oh, and the playlist is a vibe.

Gentlewench

I left this one to the end because it was truly my favorite boutique I visited. Here the clothes themselves are treated almost as if they're being displayed in a museum. Even though the boutique is pretty small, I could probably have spent half the day looking at each item. “A fashion lover’s sense of joy and surprise” is what the store claims it’s trying to tap into, and the clothes here under the aegis of buying director Tijana Djordjevic do just that.