Where to Stream ‘Minari,’ ‘Nomadland,’ ‘The Father,’ and Other Oscar Nominees
With the Oscars set for April 25, there’s no time like the present to get caught up on all of this year’s picks from the comfort of your couch.
Are you ready for the Oscars? With the big ceremony set for April 25, viewers at home have more time than usual to catch up on all of this year’s big nominees—among them Judas and the Black Messiah, Promising Young Woman, Minari, Nomadland, and dozens more. This year’s nominations list included some pleasant surprises—including, somehow for the first time, two women nominated for best director—and some disappointing snubs. (How did Da 5 Bloods and its stunning breakout performer, Delroy Lindo, get so severely snubbed?)
But where to watch all of them? For your convenience, The Daily Beast has collected all of the feature film nominees in one place, along with where you can stream each and every one of them. Make sure to keep a big bottle of water nearby, stop for regular stretching, and don’t forget to break for meals!
Mank
- Nominated for: Best picture, best director, best actor (Gary Oldman), best supporting actress (Amanda Seyfried), best original score, best sound, best costume design, best cinematography, best makeup and hairstyling, best production design
- Stream it on Netflix
The Father
- Nominated for: Best picture, best actor (Anthony Hopkins), best supporting actress (Olivia Colman), best adapted screenplay, best film editing, best production design
- Rent it on Amazon Prime for $19.99
Judas and the Black Messiah
- Nominated for: Best picture, best supporting actor (Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield), best original screenplay, best original song , best cinematography
- Playing in theaters and available to rent on AppleTV, Google Play, YouTube and more on April 2. (See the film’s website for details.)
Minari
- Nominated for: Best picture, best director, best actor (Steven Yeun), best supporting actress (Yuh-jung Youn), best original screenplay, best original score
- Available to rent on YouTube, Amazon, and Google Play
Nomadland
- Nominated for: Best picture, best director, best actress (Frances McDormand), best adapted screenplay, best cinematography, best film editing
- Available to stream on Hulu
Sound of Metal
- Nominated for: Best picture, best actor (Riz Ahmed), best supporting actor (Paul Raci), best original screenplay, best sound, best film editing
- Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video
The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Nominated for: Best picture, best supporting actor (Sacha Baron Cohen), best original screenplay, best original song, best cinematography, best film editing
- Available to stream on Netflix
Promising Young Woman
- Nominated for: Best picture, best director, best actress (Carey Mulligan), best original screenplay, best film editing
- Available to rent for $5.99 on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, and more
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Nominated for: Best actor (Chadwick Boseman), best actress (Viola Davis), best costume design, best makeup and hair styling, best production design
- Available to stream on Netflix
News of the World
- Nominated for: Best original score, best sound, best cinematography, best production design
- Available to rent for $5.99 on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, and more
One Night in Miami
- Nominated for: Best supporting actor (Leslie Odom Jr.), best adapted screenplay, best original song
- Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video
Another Round
- Nominated for: Best director, best international film
- Available to stream on Hulu, and to rent for $4.99 on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play ($3.99), and more
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Nominated for: Best supporting actress (Maria Bakalova), best adapted screenplay
- Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video
Hillbilly Elegy
- Nominated for: Best supporting actress (Glenn Close), best makeup and hair styling
- Available to stream on Netflix
Soul
- Nominated for: Best animated feature, best original score, best sound
- Available to stream on Disney+
Emma
- Nominated for: Best costume design, best makeup and hair styling
- Available to stream on HBO Max
Mulan
- Nominated for: Best costume design, best visual effects
- Available to stream on Disney+
Pinocchio
- Nominated for: Best costume design, best makeup and hair styling
- Available to rent for $5.99 on YouTube and Google Play, and for purchase on Amazon
Tenet
- Nominated for: Best production design, best visual effects
- Available to rent for $5.99 on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, and more
Collective
- Nominated for: Best documentary feature, best international film
- Available to rent on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, and more
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Nominated for: Best actress (Andra Day)
- Available to stream on Hulu
Pieces of a Woman
- Nominated for: Best actress (Vanessa Kirby)
- Available to stream on Netflix
Onward
- Nominated for: Best animated feature
- Available to stream on Disney+, and to rent for $3.99 on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, and more
Wolfwalkers
- Nominated for: Best animated feature
- Available to stream on Apple TV+
Over the Moon
- Nominated for: Best animated feature
- Available to stream on Netflix
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Nominated for: Best animated feature
- Available to stream on Netflix
The White Tiger
- Nominated for: Best adapted screenplay
- Available to stream on Netflix
The Life Ahead
- Nominated for: Best original song
- Available to stream on Netflix
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Nominated for: Best original song
- Available to stream on Netflix
Da 5 Bloods
- Nominated for: Best original score
- Available to stream on Netflix
Greyhound
- Nominated for: Best sound
- Available to stream on Apple TV+
Crip Camp
- Nominated for: Best documentary feature
- Available to stream on Netflix
The Mole Agent
- Nominated for: Best documentary feature
- Available to stream on Hulu
My Octopus Teacher
- Nominated for: Best documentary feature
- Available to stream on Netflix
Time
- Nominated for: Best documentary feature
- Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video
Better Days
- Nominated for: Best international film
- Available to rent for $3.99 on Amazon
The Man Who Sold His Skin
- Nominated for: Best international film
- Unavailable to stream
Quo Vadis, Aida?
- Nominated for: Best international film
- Available to rent for $5.99 on Amazon
Love and Monsters
- Nominated for: Best visual effects
- Available to rent for $5.99 on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play ($4.99), and more
The Midnight Sky
- Nominated for: Best visual effects
- Available to stream on Netflix
The One and Only Ivan
- Nominated for: Best visual effects
- Available to stream on Disney+