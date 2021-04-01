Are you ready for the Oscars? With the big ceremony set for April 25, viewers at home have more time than usual to catch up on all of this year’s big nominees—among them Judas and the Black Messiah, Promising Young Woman, Minari, Nomadland, and dozens more. This year’s nominations list included some pleasant surprises—including, somehow for the first time, two women nominated for best director—and some disappointing snubs. (How did Da 5 Bloods and its stunning breakout performer, Delroy Lindo, get so severely snubbed?)

But where to watch all of them? For your convenience, The Daily Beast has collected all of the feature film nominees in one place, along with where you can stream each and every one of them. Make sure to keep a big bottle of water nearby, stop for regular stretching, and don’t forget to break for meals!

Mank

Nominated for: Best picture, best director, best actor (Gary Oldman), best supporting actress (Amanda Seyfried), best original score, best sound, best costume design, best cinematography, best makeup and hairstyling, best production design

Stream it on Netflix

The Father

Nominated for: Best picture, best actor (Anthony Hopkins), best supporting actress (Olivia Colman), best adapted screenplay, best film editing, best production design

Rent it on Amazon Prime for $19.99

Judas and the Black Messiah

Nominated for: Best picture, best supporting actor (Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield), best original screenplay, best original song , best cinematography

Playing in theaters and available to rent on AppleTV, Google Play, YouTube and more on April 2. (See the film’s website for details.)

Minari

Nominated for: Best picture, best director, best actor (Steven Yeun), best supporting actress (Yuh-jung Youn), best original screenplay, best original score

Available to rent on YouTube, Amazon, and Google Play

Nomadland

Nominated for: Best picture, best director, best actress (Frances McDormand), best adapted screenplay, best cinematography, best film editing

Available to stream on Hulu

Sound of Metal

Nominated for: Best picture, best actor (Riz Ahmed), best supporting actor (Paul Raci), best original screenplay, best sound, best film editing

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Nominated for: Best picture, best supporting actor (Sacha Baron Cohen), best original screenplay, best original song, best cinematography, best film editing

Available to stream on Netflix

Promising Young Woman

Nominated for: Best picture, best director, best actress (Carey Mulligan), best original screenplay, best film editing

Available to rent for $5.99 on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, and more

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Nominated for: Best actor (Chadwick Boseman), best actress (Viola Davis), best costume design, best makeup and hair styling, best production design

Available to stream on Netflix

News of the World

Nominated for: Best original score, best sound, best cinematography, best production design

Available to rent for $5.99 on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, and more

One Night in Miami

Nominated for: Best supporting actor (Leslie Odom Jr.), best adapted screenplay, best original song

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Another Round

Nominated for: Best director, best international film

Available to stream on Hulu, and to rent for $4.99 on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play ($3.99), and more

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Nominated for: Best supporting actress (Maria Bakalova), best adapted screenplay

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Hillbilly Elegy

Nominated for: Best supporting actress (Glenn Close), best makeup and hair styling

Available to stream on Netflix

Soul

Nominated for: Best animated feature, best original score, best sound

Available to stream on Disney+

Emma

Nominated for: Best costume design, best makeup and hair styling

Available to stream on HBO Max

Mulan

Nominated for: Best costume design, best visual effects

Available to stream on Disney+

Pinocchio

Nominated for: Best costume design, best makeup and hair styling

Available to rent for $5.99 on YouTube and Google Play, and for purchase on Amazon

Tenet

Nominated for: Best production design, best visual effects

Available to rent for $5.99 on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, and more

Collective

Nominated for: Best documentary feature, best international film

Available to rent on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, and more

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Nominated for: Best actress (Andra Day)

Available to stream on Hulu

Pieces of a Woman

Nominated for: Best actress (Vanessa Kirby)

Available to stream on Netflix

Onward

Nominated for: Best animated feature

Available to stream on Disney+, and to rent for $3.99 on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, and more

Wolfwalkers

Nominated for: Best animated feature

Available to stream on Apple TV+

Over the Moon

Nominated for: Best animated feature

Available to stream on Netflix

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Nominated for: Best animated feature

Available to stream on Netflix

The White Tiger

Nominated for: Best adapted screenplay

Available to stream on Netflix

The Life Ahead

Nominated for: Best original song

Available to stream on Netflix

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Nominated for: Best original song

Available to stream on Netflix

Da 5 Bloods

Nominated for: Best original score

Available to stream on Netflix

Greyhound

Nominated for: Best sound

Available to stream on Apple TV+

Crip Camp

Nominated for: Best documentary feature

Available to stream on Netflix

The Mole Agent

Nominated for: Best documentary feature

Available to stream on Hulu

My Octopus Teacher

Nominated for: Best documentary feature

Available to stream on Netflix

Time

Nominated for: Best documentary feature

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Better Days

Nominated for: Best international film

Available to rent for $3.99 on Amazon

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Nominated for: Best international film

Unavailable to stream

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Nominated for: Best international film

Available to rent for $5.99 on Amazon

Love and Monsters

Nominated for: Best visual effects

Available to rent for $5.99 on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play ($4.99), and more

The Midnight Sky

Nominated for: Best visual effects

Available to stream on Netflix

The One and Only Ivan