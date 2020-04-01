Where’s Mike Bloomberg? Billionaire Bails After Vanity Run Ends.

He ran for the Democratic nomination vowing to spend bigly no matter who won. Instead, he cut one check to the Democratic Party, fired his staff, and called it a day.

It turns out that the party-jumping, tax-hiding old rich guy with a soft spot for dictators, a love of nondisclosure agreements, and a habit of naming things after himself, who finally pulled the trigger on a presidential run after several cycles of publicly flirting with the idea but never actually doing it, wasn’t so trustworthy. 

Whodathunkit?

I’m talking, of course, about 78-year-old Michael Bloomberg, who’s gone on for decades about giving his roughly $60 billion to worthy causes but then took his fortune and walked away after his 100-day, billion-dollar vanity campaign for the Democratic nomination fell flat everywhere except American Samoa. 

