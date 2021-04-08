Where there’s smoke, there’s fire—and something is clearly burning where social media influencer James Charles resides. After numerous accusations of inappropriate sexual contact with underage boys over the years, the makeup artist YouTuber has found himself at the center of yet another wave of similar controversy, again after previously denying such behavior.

Last week, after several underage TikTokers had posted incriminating private messages sent by Charles to them, he broke his silence to his over 25 million YouTube subscribers to state how he “fully understand my actions and how they were wrong” on sending nudes and being “engaged in a flirty conversation” with minors.

“I do understand with these videos coming to, it’s really starting to—not even starting to—it’s really looking, period, like I’m actively searching for younger people to be in a relationship with,” Charles says in a YouTube video he posted on April 1 titled “holding myself accountable.” “I just want to say firsthand that is absolutely not the case.”