Scouted Gift Pick: Whiskey Glasses for Sippin’ on The Rocks

WHAT IT IS

Whiskey Peaks Glasses: Don’t dismiss these glasses as simply a joke gift or a novelty. Each one is hand blown and gorgeous. They look great on my bar cart or filled with whiskey. And I never get tired of admiring the mini-mountain at the bottom of the glass. You can choose between Rainier, Denali, Half Dome, the Grand Canyon and more.

Whiskey Peaks Glasses Buy at Huckberry $ 30

WHO TO GIFT IT TO

Your favorite hiker, climber, trail runner or fan of the outdoors. Over a drink they can recount a past adventure or toast a future one.

