White Fragility is a Disease, and It Just Killed Six Asian Women

I’ve been following the rise in anti-Asian hate over the past year with mounting dread. A new report from Stop AAPI Hate shows nearly 4,000 incidents of violence targeting people of Asian descent, with two thirds of that violence directed at women. The morning after the deadly shooting in three Atlanta area massage parlors, an elderly Asian American woman was struck in the face by a white man half her age. On the evening of the same day, a 13-year-old boy was beaten by a group of peers who shouted for him to “go back to China” while striking his head with a basketball.

For most of my life as a Chinese American woman, I accepted that a “normal” amount of feeling unsafe is simply part of my life in America, that if I lived more carefully I can avoid danger. Now, as I’m bombarded with reports of people who look like me that are being assaulted on sight, like vermin, I wonder how I ever thought this kind of dehumanization is something I can live with?

Actually, I do know how. It’s easier to self-soothe with the wishful fantasy that good behavior can be an effective prophylactic than it is to confront the bleak reality of being a person of color who lives in a country with a white supremacy problem.