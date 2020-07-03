White Hollywood Feminists’ ‘Ironic Racism’ Reckoning

After years of doubling down on racist jokes and choosing to “opt out” of critical conversations about her portrayals of people of color, Tina Fey’s work has finally caught up with her.

Last Tuesday, the Saturday Night Live alum joined a chorus of Hollywood comedians and showrunners trying to rectify acts of racism and racial miscasting by requesting the removal of certain 30 Rock episodes containing blackface—four, to be exact—from Hulu and other digital platforms. While the internet didn’t seem all that interested in interrogating limp statements by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Jenny Slate and others about their past (but fairly recent) missteps, frankly because they’re just boring for Black people to read over and over, Fey’s strategic attempt to erase crucial parts of her legacy as a creator resulted in a Streisand effect for her and other comedians that have gotten away with utilizing racist tropes under the guise of self-aware, progressive comedy and, for Fey specifically, feminist comedy.

This phenomenon shows up in Louis C.K. stand-up routines, Martin McDonagh films, The Office and plenty more television and film, and is otherwise known as “ironic racism.” Psychologists have also referred to it as “meta-disparagement humor” and “meta-racist humor.” Within this framework, a comedian or fictional character takes on the role of a racist or utilizes a racist joke to highlight the absurdity and/or hypocrisy of actually holding such offensive beliefs. For example, there’s a running gag in the hit murder-mystery Knives Out in which members of the white, upper-class Thrombey family repeatedly mislabel the ethnicity of their Latina caretaker, with whom they claim to have a familial bond. While Latinx critics have complained about this bit making them incredibly uncomfortable, writer-director Rian Johnson would almost certainly argue that the intent of the joke is to lampoon “racially tolerant” white people rather than support the racist claim that all Latin cultures are practically the same.