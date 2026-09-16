ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM White House Finally Addresses Viral Image of Trump and Natalie Harp The king of AI slop was apparently in a clinch with the Human Printer.

The White House has broken its silence about images that appear to show President Donald Trump and Natalie Harp being intimate on a golf course.

Two versions of what appeared to be the same image made the rounds on social media earlier this week for supposedly showing Trump, 80, kissing a blonde woman assumed to be his “human printer,” Harp, 35.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two AI-generated photos that circulated on social media this week. AI-generated images

“This is clearly a fake photo,” a White House official told the Daily Beast.

Ironically, Trump himself has been churning out AI-generated images on his Truth Social platform at an extraordinary rate, without the White House issuing statements on those posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clear version of the image has telltale signs of AI—like the woman’s right hand having six fingers. An analysis by the fact-checking website Snopes also found a watermark indicating it was “generated with OpenAI tools.”

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The blurry version of the photo lacked the same watermark and was too low-resolution to show any typical AI anomalies, Snopes reported, but is fake nonetheless. A Daily Beast review of wire services could not find photos of Harp and Trump both wearing white on a golf course.

President Donald Trump often has Natalie Harp by his side. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A reverse image search found that it was first used as the thumbnail for a YouTube video by political commentator Keith Edwards, who disavowed any responsibility for the photo.

“My thumbnail team found the image online,” he told Snopes. “We did not create or alter the underlying image, but we also did not independently verify its original source or that the woman pictured is Natalie Harp. Given that only the back of her head is visible, I don’t think her identity can be confirmed from this image alone.”

Harp frequently joins Trump's golf trips. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Harp first caught Trump’s attention in 2019, when she appeared on Fox News and credited legislation he signed with helping her recover from bone cancer. The following year, she spoke at the Republican National Convention and joined Trump’s campaign.

Harp was thrust into the spotlight after Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff publicly questioned Trump’s closeness with her, declaring at a rally that Trump would much rather “travel with Natalie” and build a White House ballroom than work.

Harp previously wrote gushing letters to her boss. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

“He doesn’t want to do the job,” Ossoff said at a rally. “He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.”

In response, Trump hit back at the Georgia senator during an Oval Office meeting, where he quipped: “You mean Pee-wee Herman? (He’s a) Pee-wee Herman look-alike.”

Harp's constant presence around the president has also sparked concern within his inner circle. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Harp began working for Trump in 2022 after leaving her role as anchor and host at the right-wing news network One America News. Harp got the moniker “human printer” by following Trump around, fulfilling his every request, including fetching merchandise, performing Google searches, printing stories from right-wing websites, and suggesting possible Truth Social posts. She earns a taxpayer-funded salary of $150,000 a year.

This is part of the letter Harp sent to Trump, apparently either during or after the trip to Scotland and Ireland Trump took her on in 2023. Inside Trump's Head/The Daily Beast

Last month, the Daily Beast published in full two letters Harp wrote for Trump in which she lavished praise on him as her “Guardian and Protector.”

“I haven’t been myself, dwelling on the Past, and the pain of losing my Dad, and I started letting the remarks of people who haven’t bothered me before, get to me—not because I care what others think, but because I see myself being lowered in your eyes and good opinion,” she wrote. “That is the fear you see, because I never want to bring you anything but joy.”

“I want things to always be right between us,” she added. “I never want to bring you anything but joy. I’m sorry I lost my focus. You are all that matters to me. I don’t want to ever let you down. Thank you for being my Guardian and Protector in this Life.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register