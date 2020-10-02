White House Adviser Hope Hicks Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Traveling With Trump

Hope Hicks, one of President Trump’s closest confidantes, has tested positive for COVID-19, Bloomberg reports. She traveled with the commander in chief to campaign rallies in Minnesota and Ohio this week and was seen in photos not wearing a face covering. A White House spokesman said safety protocols were in place to protect the president despite members of his circle contracting the virus. “The president takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously,” spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. “White House Operations collaborates with the physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting Covid-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible, both on complex and when the president is traveling.”