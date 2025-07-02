Stephen Miller Melts Down Over ‘Dehumanizing’ ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ Criticism

Stephen Miller blew his top during an interview on Fox News when asked about critics describing a new Florida migrant detention facility as “dehumanizing.”

“What’s ‘dehumanizing’ is when American citizens are stripped of their rights and their liberties by the invasion of illegal aliens!” the White House deputy chief of staff raged on Tuesday’s broadcast of The Ingraham Angle. “What’s ‘dehumanizing’ is when Democrats let illegal alien rapists into the country to attack our children. That is ‘dehumanizing’!”

A brainchild of Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, the new detention center—dubbed Alligator Alcatraz—will comprise a large number of tents set up on a remote airfield in the Everglades, which the Trump administration has said will reduce security costs given the site is surrounded by dangerous wildlife like alligators and snakes.

White House aide believes it's more "dehumanizing" to let migrants into the country than it is to detain them in a camp surrounded by man-eating alligators. Allison Robbert/AFP via Getty Images

“A facility like this ensures the security of the officers who work there and ensures the security of the public lest there be an attempted jail break,” Miller told Fox. “Again, we’re dealing with the worst of the worst, the most heinous of the most heinous.”

The “worst of the worst” has proven a common refrain among the MAGA camp to describe the targets of President Donald Trump’s ongoing nationwide deportation drive.

The Trump administration is moving forward with its plans to erect an 'Alligator Alcatraz' in the middle of Florida's Everglades. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The latest data shows that in fact, under pressure to meet quotas of 3,000 arrests a day, immigration officials have detained less than 6 percent of migrants known to have committed murders and at most 11 percent of those convicted of sexual assault, with more than two-thirds of detainees having no criminal background at all.

Miller nevertheless insisted that the majority of detainees at the Florida facility will likely be members of terrorist organizations, adding he believes the camp will offer a “superior” quality of care for detainees than most U.S. citizens enjoy in the nation’s jails.

Miller was also asked what he thinks of Elon Musk's threats to back primaries against any GOP member backing Trump's "big, beautiful" spending bill. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Host Laura Ingraham soon pivoted to ask Miller about Elon Musk’s recent threats to back primary challenges against any GOP member who’d otherwise campaigned on a mandate for reducing federal spending and nevertheless voted in support of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Unwilling to let his principal talking point go, Miller shot back that because the bill contains funding provisions for further deportation efforts, to oppose the proposals would be to oppose the removal of “millions upon millions of invaders.”