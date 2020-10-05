Now Kayleigh McEnany Has COVID, Making It 9 From Rose Garden Ceremony

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for COVID-19, just days after the president revealed a similar diagnosis. McEnany said she has tested positive “while experiencing no symptoms.”

McEnany, who is the ninth high-ranking official in a growing list of Trumpworld figures to test positive for the highly contagious virus, last interacted with reporters on Sunday—and was maskless.

“No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit,” she said in the statement. “Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday. As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American People at this time. With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely.”

Top Trump top aide Hope Hicks was confirmed to have the virus on Thursday, just hours before the president himself announced he and the first lady had also contracted the virus.

While the press secretary does frequently interact with Trump, she did not travel with the president to a Thursday fundraiser in New Jersey after learning of Hicks’ positive COVID-19 diagnosis. McEnany, however, stresses she did not know Hicks tested positive when she spoke to reporters on Thursday and has not quarantined despite her close contact with the White House adviser and the president.

“I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday,” McEnany wrote Monday.

The announcement comes just days after Trump revealed early Friday morning that he had tested positive for the deadly virus that has killed nearly 210,000 Americans. Hours later, the president was moved to Walter Reed Medical Center, where he is still being treated as of Monday morning.

The president and many in his inner circle have been spotted maskless at recent campaign rallies, as well as an event in the White House Rose Garden last weekend where Trump announced his Supreme Court nominee.

McEnany’s diagnosis makes her the ninth attendee of the event for nominee Amy Coney Barrett, where few masks were seen on faces and many flouted social-distancing guidelines with hugs and close sitting arrangements. Among those who attended and have since tested positive are Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Utah Sen. Mike Lee, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and University of Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins.

Photos of the gathering show McEneny seated just behind Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Sen. Lee, and Vice President Mike Pence.

And while the Rose Garden ceremony was held outside, which public-health experts have stressed can help limit the spread of the deadly virus with proper social distancing, there were also intimate, mask-free gatherings indoors.

There is no confirmation that Jenkins or his fellow attendees contracted the virus in the Rose Garden, but the fact that so many tested positive within days raises questions about whether it may have been a superspreader event.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says coronavirus symptoms generally appear two to 14 days after symptoms appear, and the Rose Garden patients fell ill within that window.