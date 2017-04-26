Trump Won’t Pull U.S. Out of NAFTA

President Donald Trump has announced that he will not pull the U.S. out of the North American Free Trade Agreement, despite numerous promises to do so. Trump informed the leaders of Mexico and Canada of his decision Wednesday, and the White House later confirmed that the president had “agreed not to terminate NAFTA at this time.” The surprise move comes after Trump railed against the trade agreement throughout his campaign and into his presidency, repeatedly vowing to pull the U.S. out of the deal, which he called a “disaster” for American workers. Trump was widely expected to sign an executive order withdrawing the U.S. from NAFTA on Wednesday. Instead, he has reportedly agreed with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to renegotiate the trade deal to “the benefit of all three countries.” Trump expressed optimism about the plans, saying he thinks a renegotiated deal will “make all three countries stronger and better,” the Associated Press reported.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED