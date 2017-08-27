White House: Trump to Visit Texas on Tuesday

President Donald Trump will travel to Texas on Tuesday in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the White House said Sunday. “We are coordinating logistics with state and local officials, and once details are finalized, we will let you know. We continue to keep all of those affected in our thoughts and prayers,” press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. Harvey made landfall on Friday as a category 4 hurricane, and has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. Rural areas were hit the hardest, but more than 20 inches of rain drenched Houston and the surrounding areas on Saturday and Sunday. The National Weather Service said Harvey was “beyond anything experienced,” and FEMA Administrator Brock Long said his agency will be in Texas “for years” to rebuild the disaster-stricken areas of the state.
