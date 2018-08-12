Protesters Vow to Drown Out White Nationalists at Rally Near White House

WASHINGTON, D.C.—White nationalists began gathering Sunday afternoon at a park overlooking the White House, a year to the day after a right-wing demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia turned to bloodshed.

Unite the Right II is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in Lafayette Square, but by 11:30 a.m. opponents had already started to gather at counter-protests in a the park and plaza nearby. Eugene Puryear, an ANSWER Coalition organizer, said activists may try to drown out the Unite the Right rally with music and chants.

The rally comes one day after the Charlottesville community gathered for a massive rally at the University of Virginia. The city had fought to keep out Kessler, who in response chose D.C. for his second-annual event. The nation’s capital is under tight security, with extra police and National Guard units deployed.

Lafayette Square has been divided into different zones with police fencing, in an attempt to avoid clashes like the ones that broke out in Charlottesville. Signs posted around the rally area declared a “First Amendment Activity Area,” meaning firearms are prohibited within 1,000 feet.

At the Lafayette Square counterprotest, speakers railed against police for using barricades to keep them separated from the Unite the Right ralliers expected to arrive in the park later this afternoon.

“We the people are perfectly capable of letting the Nazis and the Klan know they are not welcome,” said Brian Becker, the director of the ANSWER Coalition.

Anime fan Rena Finkel originally came to Washington this weekend for Otakon, an anime convention held on the other side of downtown. But after Finkel heard about Unite the Right, she decided to ditch the final day of Otakon to join a counter protest — albeit still in full costume.

“I couldn’t possibly just stay at my convention,” Finkel said.

Finkel joined a diverse range of counterprotesters, including masked antifa activists, one man carrying a tuba to play over the Unite the Right marchers, and a group carrying a giant papier-mâché model of anarchist hero Emma Goldman.

Unite the Right II is organized by Jason Kessler, a white nationalist who was behind last year’s rallies in Charlottesville that saw torch-bearing men shout “Jews will not replace us” in front of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. A counter-protester, Heather Heyer, was killed when a white supremacist plowed his car into a crowd.

Amanda Trebach was in the crowd and came to D.C. this year to continue protesting against the far-right.

Two counter-protesters from last year’s rally in Charlottesville came to D.C. on Sunday to keep the pressure on Kessler.

“We wanted to make this as big and as safe as possible,” said Trebach, a 32-year old nurse. “In numbers, we’re safer and more effective ... We don’t believe Nazis should be ignored or fought one on one.”

Jane, a local anti-fascist protester who declined to give a last name, showed a fading scar she said she got during the first Unite the Right.

“As someone who has been physically attacked by Nazis in Charlottesville last year...I’m expecting there to be brawl of some sort” today, she said.

There was no violence in Charlottesville on Saturday, when the community gathered for a massive rally at the University of Virginia.