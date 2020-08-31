White People Aren’t as Racist or Stupid as Trump Thinks

Here we go. It’s law and order week. And with the eyes of the nation fixed on Kenosha, Joe Biden is going to… southwestern Pennsylvania, to give a speech on why you aren’t safe in Donald Trump’s America. And Trump is going to Kenosha on Tuesday.

So we confront one of the enduring questions of American presidential politics, which goes back to Richard Nixon’s time: Can the Republicans scare enough white people into thinking that their beautiful suburb is going to be taken over by Black criminals if the Democrat wins?

Pretty much every liberal I know is terrified that the answer is yes. I don’t think so. Biden has to handle this right, of course. But this isn’t 1968, Biden isn’t some anti-cop crusader, and Trump is an unpopular extremist who is not speaking for most Americans. These things will matter.