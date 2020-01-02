White Supremacist Augustus Invictus Kidnapped Wife at Gunpoint: Cops

White supremacist Augustus Sol Invictus allegedly kidnapped his wife at gunpoint in front of their children and forced her to travel across state lines, according to police records.

Invictus, who legally changed his name from Austin Gillespie, was arrested Monday in Florida on counts of kidnapping, aggravated domestic violence, and possession of a firearm during a crime. The incident began in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Dec. 12, when he allegedly put a gun to his wife’s head and forced her to travel to Florida with him. She was later able to escape back to South Carolina, where she spoke with police.

Invictus is a prominent white supremacist and was a speaker at 2017’s deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. He is also a lawyer and failed political candidate, and has been involved in arranging legal defense for other members of the movement. He has previously been accused of domestic violence, the Huffington Post reported in 2017, but never criminally charged.

That changed last month, according to a police report reviewed by The Daily Beast.

In an interview with police, Invictus’s wife told them “Augustus held a gun to her head and forced her to go with him to Jacksonville, FL. This incident took place in the presence of their children,” on December 12. After arriving in Florida, she “was able to separate herself from her husband and escape back to Rock Hill with their children.”

It is unclear how long she was allegedly held in Florida, and whether her children were with her at the time. Her interview with police took place Dec. 22.

Invictus appears to have remained in Florida, where he was arrested as an “out of state fugitive,” journalist Nick Martin reported.

Police told the Associated Press that Invictus was spotted at a relative’s home in Brevard County, Florida, and was arrested at a nearby gym.