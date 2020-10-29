Key Players in White Supremacist Group The Base Busted in Michigan, State AG Says

Two alleged members of the white supremacist group The Base were arrested Thursday morning in connection with a harassment campaign against a Michigan family.

According to the state attorney general, the two men, Justen Watkins, 25, and Alfred Gorman, 35, mistakenly believed the family home belonged to a left-leaning podcast host. The duo allegedly took pictures outside the house dressed in Nazi gear late last year, and posted pictures to the internet with captions threatening Daniel Harper, the host of the anti-fascist podcast “I Don’t Speak German.”

The men are charged with gang membership, unlawful posting of a message, and using computers to commit a crime after what was described as a joint operation between state police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.