White Supremacy Is Threatening Our Military From Within

We all watched in shock and horror the Jan. 6 attack on our nation by right-wing militants with insider knowledge of Capitol building security. Many were surprised and rightly disheartened to see several veterans and members of law enforcement among the ranks of the insurrectionists and white nationalists. Unfortunately, anyone with military experience and its culture knows that we’ve had a severe problem of white nationalists in the military and law enforcement for too long.

I’ve witnessed it first hand during my career in military intelligence and counter-terrorism and veteran circles. This is not a new phenomenon; it’s merely one we’ve refused to meaningfully confront. For me, the aftermath of this attack has brought back memories of war trauma, but another distinct memory has also tormented my mind in recent days.

Towards the latter end of my active duty career, a close friend set me up with my now-husband, whom he met in military training. The two of us would go on to join the National Guard and Reserves, respectively, and our friend remained on active duty. One year we visited him in Florida, where he was stationed, and like many times before, ended up at a local dive bar with a group of guys in the special operations community. Our good time was marred only by the presence of one man, known for his love of the Confederate flag, who had made me uneasy in the past with his casual racism. As happened many times before, someone bought another round of shots for the group, but I’ll never forget what happened this time.