Who Cares What Kamala Harris Wears?

Sometimes, Kamala Harris wears pantsuits. Sometimes, Kamala Harris wears Converse. Sometimes, Kamala Harris wears pearls. And on Pride, Kamala Harris wears a bedazzled denim jacket.

That’s not an excerpt from a sexist children’s book; it’s just an observation. Harris, the first woman of color to join a major party’s national ticket, owns a professional wardrobe fit for a longtime politician. Like most of her fellow male senators, Harris favors black or navy suits. Unlike them, Harris’ fairly standard outfits must mean something in the fashion world, just because she is a woman.

“Does Kamala Harris’s Style Reflect Anything About Her Politics?” a Vogue headline from this week wondered. The question was not necessarily answered in the 380-word story, but its author did praise Harris’ “relatable high-low mix” of clothing. “The message? That Harris is not only of the people but for them.”