Who Is Trumpworld’s ‘Least Lovable Snitch’?

A one-time children’s book author and the "least lovable snitch" in all of Trumpland are just two of the characters who pop up in this week's OMNISHAMBLES, The Daily Beast’s podcast that tries to make sense of the weird, wooly Trump era.

Co-host and Beast D.C. Bureau Chief Jackie Kucinich is joined this week by White House correspondent Asawin Suebsaeng and senior bizarroworld reporter Will Sommer. The trio kicked off the show by discussing how President Donald Trump handles—or, more accurately, spectacularly fails to handle—the presidential duty of public mourning the dead, and how this bodes for this week's funeral services for George H.W. Bush. (Hint: famous people dying and Donald J. Trump do not mix well—just ask Aretha Franklin's loved ones…)

They also go deep on far-right conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi, the man who's found himself at the center of Robert Mueller's investigation and who Trump used to affectionately call "Jerry." For one thing, did you know "Jerry" authored a trippy children's book about a dragon, a king, and a "wicked witch," long before the right-wing activist became a Trumpworld associate and a Mueller probe fixture?

Finally, Jackie and Asawin riff on the current (mis)fortunes of former Trump loyalist Michael Cohen, the one-time legal pitbull and fixer who's quickly become Trumpworld’s most hated turncoat.

