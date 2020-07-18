How Do You Win the Race to the North Pole? You Cheat.

Imagine you are an explorer who has dedicated your life to conquering one of the world’s last great unknowns: the North Pole. You have given up decades in which you abandoned your family, weathered almost unimaginable conditions, and sacrificed toes in your pursuit of becoming the first to reach the great wintry apex of the world that grabbed hold of your imagination as a youth and became the single-minded obsession of your career, of your life.

And, yet, after all this sweat and sacrifice, you have always come up short.

Everything has led you to this one final mission, your last chance to conquer the North Pole and claim the coveted title of “first.”