Whoa, Donald Trump Just Gave a Genuinely Good Speech

It was, by far, Donald Trump’s best, most optimistic, State of the Union speech—the kind of speech we can expect to see clips of in his re-election ads—the kind of speech that would be considered “good” even without the qualifier “...for Donald Trump” at the end.

Of course everyone didn’t think so—a number of Democrats walked out, and Nancy Pelosi pointedly tore it up for the cameras to see after he finished. But even with all that, if the goal were to reset the narrative and take advantage of the debacle in Iowa and the end of impeachment (without explicitly saying so), Trump was successful. He had a lot to work with, stressing a strong economy and low unemployment rate—and the killing of some prominent, high-value terrorists.

But he also also touted accomplishments on issues with broad, bipartisan appeal, such as criminal justice reform, paid family leave, and opportunity zones. These are feel-good issues that Trump (due to his penchant for distracting us with insane tweets) doesn’t get enough credit for.