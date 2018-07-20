Whoopi Goldberg: Jeanine Pirro ‘Cursed’ Us Out in Front of ‘The View’ Audience

“Unless you were under a rock yesterday, you know all about Jeanine Pirro’s appearance here on the show,” Whoopi Goldberg said Friday morning on The View, putting an extra bit of snark on the Fox News host’s name.

The show’s moderator was referring not only to the on-air fireworks that occurred after Pirro accused her of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” but also the fight that continued backstage after the segment. In an interview with her colleague Sean Hannity on the radio Thursday afternoon, Pirro said that Goldberg screamed, “F you, get the F out of this building!” at her.

“Things got hot on the air,” Goldberg said on Friday, “but I want to clear up what happened afterwards,” because, in her words, Pirro left out some “pertinent stuff” from her account.

Goldberg confirmed reports that Pirro was “upset when she got here” because anti-Trump Republican strategist Ana Navarro was filling in for equally anti-Trump liberal co-host Joy Behar. She also said that despite the fact that she ended the segment with a shouted, “Say goodbye, I’m done!” she did not cut the interview short. “It ended when it was supposed to,” Goldberg said.

“She then called everybody at the table a name I cannot repeat on TV and said it in front of the audience,” Goldberg added of Pirro.

Indeed, a witness—who asked not to be further identified—told The Daily Beast that after the segment ended and Goldberg walked off-stage, Pirro ripped off her microphone while the crew members hovered around her and she shouted, “Those cocksuckers! This is exactly what I told them would happen.”

When Goldberg left the stage, she said she needed to “calm down,” but Pirro came over and “put a finger in [her] face,” yelling something along the lines of, “I’ve done more for victims than you ever will!” In response, Goldberg said she expressed “a few choice words I cannot repeat.”

“Yes, I did say it,” Goldberg said, but she denied “spitting” on Pirro, as was suggested. “I did not intimidate her,” she said. “No one chased her out of here saying, ‘Get out.’ But she did leave here cursing at the people who book the show, she cursed at the guys who do security for the show.”

This all happened in the five minute commercial break between Pirro’s second segment and the end of the show, during which Goldberg offered an apology of sorts for “losing her cool.”

After wishing Pirro luck on her new book, currently Amazon’s best-seller, Goldberg said, “I suspect this is going to go on, because she a show on Saturday and stuff. But look, you can come to this show, we treat everybody with respect. But you cannot come and call people names.”

—Lloyd Grove contributed reporting.