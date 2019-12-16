Whoopi Goldberg on Monday morning seemingly had enough of Meghan McCain’s antics on The View.

During yet another heated exchange about impeachment on the popular ABC talk show, liberal co-host Joy Behar battled with McCain and fellow conservative panelist Abby Huntsman over the difference between Trump officials refusing to testify in the impeachment proceedings and former Vice President Joe Biden saying he would not go under oath either.

This prompted co-host Sunny Hostin to bring up Bill Clinton’s impeachment and bash the Republicans who voted to convict Clinton on perjury but will now turn around and acquit President Donald Trump for abusing power.

“That is the height of hypocrisy for this Republican-led Senate!” Hostin shouted as the audience cheered.

McCain, meanwhile, insisted that her job on the show was not to “litigate the ethics” of impeachment but to analyze the politics of the situation as “an ABC political analyst.” Hostin, for her part, said she wasn’t talking about McCain but instead about the GOP senators.

“Let me talk,” McCain demanded. “I let you talk, let me finish.”

As Goldberg attempted to interject to toss the show to a commercial break, McCain continued to grouse, complaining that it didn’t appear they “wanted a conservative perspective on this show ever.”

“Girl, please stop talking!” Goldberg snapped as McCain’s jaw dropped. “Please stop talking now!”

“No problem,” McCain huffed. “I won’t talk the rest of the show.”

“I’m OK with that,” Goldberg responded as the audience gasped. “I’m OK with that. If you are going to behave like this.”

McCain, meanwhile, insisted she was not behaving poorly and was merely trying to “show conservative perspective” but that Hostin wouldn’t let her talk. Goldberg, however, shot back that McCain had been talking over people.

Whoopi eventually gave up and tossed the show to a commercial break.