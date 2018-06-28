Whoopi Goldberg to Anthony Kennedy’s Replacement: ‘Get Out of My Vagina!’

As President Donald Trump promises a socially conservative, pro-life Supreme Court justice to replace Anthony Kennedy, The View’s Whoopi Goldberg delivered a fiery rant to whoever ends up taking that seat in the coming months.

“I don’t like hearing, again, that ‘I’m trying to take your rights away,’” Goldberg said Thursday morning. “I have to tell you, as a woman, I think you're trying to take my rights away. OK?”

“And as a person, who believes in the Constitution, which tells me that I have the right to be myself and do the things I want to do, and I don't have to listen to what your religion is, and I don’t have to listen to what you want it to be, I have to make sure that as an American citizen, I’m doing the right stuff and taking care of business,” she continued. “I don’t like this line that I, as a Democrat, or an independent or whatever is trying to take away anything from you. I’m trying to hold onto my personal rights so that you can have the rights you want.

“Because if you take mine, I feel like you're the one with the problem,” Goldberg added. “If you take my right away from me, to judge what I do for my family and my body, I got a little problem with that. You got a problem. You don't want people to take your guns? Well, get out of my behind! Get out of my vagina! Get out!”

Later in the same segment, co-host Meghan McCain said that as a “pro-life Republican,” she believes Americans are guaranteed “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” And because she believes “abortion is murder” she seems to believe Roe v. Wade somehow impinges on her personal rights.

“But that’s for you,” Goldberg said, cutting her off. “ You have the right not to have an abortion.”

“I'm not okay when people say, listen, I want my stuff, but you can't have yours,” Goldberg added. “The government has said I have the right, if I need an abortion, that I can have one. And I feel that you have every right to have the guns you want. There are some guns I think shouldn't be out there, but I don't say you can't have your damn guns. I don't want anybody saying to me, I'm going to make this decision for you because I know how your life is, and I know how you feel and I know what your religious beliefs are.”

Jumping in, Joy Behar said, “Look at what’s happening at the border. Do they really care about children in this country? Does Donald Trump really care about children that are not white? No.”

Concurring with that point, Sara Haines added: “I always find it funny that people are always up in my uterus, but when it comes to a baby that’s already alive we don’t fight.”