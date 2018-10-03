After saying he found Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony “compelling” and “credible” last Thursday, The View’s Whoopi Goldberg said it “seems like the guy in the White House had a sudden change of heart” on Wednesday morning before playing the clip of President Trump mocking Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser at a rally in Mississippi the night before.

“He also said it's a very scary time for men who are presumed guilty before claims are investigated,” Goldberg added. “But isn't he doing the same thing to her by already deciding that she's not telling the truth?”

Despite the fact that Trump’s base seemed to love the attacks on Ford, the show’s conservative co-host Abby Huntsman said “the best thing” Trump could do is “stay silent” on the issue until the Senate votes on Kavanaugh’s confirmation later this week.

“I will say this to every woman in that audience last night,” Goldberg added. “I hope nothing ever terrible happens to you or your daughters, because basically what is being said is ‘we don't care, we don't care.’”

“This idea that says to half the population, it doesn't matter if this happened to you and as a matter of fact we're going to laugh if it did because there's a lot of laughter,” she said later, “but remember what Dr. Ford said, the things she remembered, was how they laughed at her. So go ahead and keep pouring salt into this wound because women may shock you.”

As Joy Behar pointed out, Trump also “has all these 16 accusers on his back, so he's, of course, got to discredit the females because it's about him—ultimately everything is about him.”

“T his is about how this is going to affect women, because when we say come out, come out, come out and tell us what's going on and this is what the head of the country does, why are we surprised that men are treating this like it's nothing?” Goldberg asked, arguing that comments like the ones Trump made Tuesday night help explain why many women don’t report sexual assaults until years later, if at all.

“This woman comes out, nobody believes her,” Behar added. “The president of the United States goes on the air and makes fun of her. This is the world we all live in. Every single one of us who have a moral compass have to speak up and snitch on people who are doing these bad things and listen to children and listen to women and stop ignoring these type of accusations.”