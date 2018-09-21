At the end of a week in which President Donald Trump managed to sound surprisingly measured about the allegation of sexual assault against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, The View went all-in on his latest tweet about the issue Friday morning.

“I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents,” Trump tweeted early Friday, the morning after he asked Sean Hannity, “Why didn’t somebody call the FBI 36 years ago?”

“He has enough accusers to know why people didn’t come forward,” moderator Whoopi Goldberg said right off the bat. “He’s heard it enough. We’ve heard this enough. Women don’t want to come forward because of exactly what’s happening.”

Former prosecutor Sunny Hostin added that rape and attempted rape are “the least reported crimes in our country” because women “fear that they will not be believed, they fear that they will be blamed, they feel ashamed.” She added, “For the president of the United States to tweet something like that…” before trailing off, unable to even finish the sentence.

Abby Huntsman, the show’s newest conservative co-host, said she had been “surprised” how “controlled” Trump had been while discussing the Kavanaugh case this week and now “can only imagine how frustrated Republican lawmakers are about this.”

“This just turned the tide, I think this changes the narrative,” she added. “This tweet is a very big deal.”

“Whatever happened to Trump’s accusers?” Joy Behar asked later, bringing the conversation back to Goldberg’s original point. “He had 16 accusers, where did they go, those women, where are they?”

“That’s why I say you know why women don’t want to come out,” Goldberg added. “You have enough people pointing the finger at you. What did you do? Did you threaten them.” She said of Trump, “To be this dense in 2018 after everything that’s happened is kind of freaky to me.”