Who’s Behind the Falwell and Hunter Biden Group Sex Hoaxes?

Armed with a dim grasp of time, space, and the people they’re impersonating, some hoaxsters are trying to smear politicos with fake swinger profiles. The creators of the profiles, made in the names of Hunter Biden and Jerry Falwell, are selling fake stories about group sex on Disney Cruises just as the famous figures find themselves in the midst of media frenzies. It’s an attempt to con journalists into reporting even more salacious stories about political celebs who are no stranger to them.

So how are the scams being pulled off? And what’s the connection to the scandal involving former congresswoman Katie Hill?

