Why Alicia Silverstone Says She ‘Doesn’t Look Like Everybody Else’ as She Ages

It’s been 30 years since Alicia Silverstone first emerged into the spotlight as beloved Beverly Hills resident Cher Horowitz. In a new interview with Byrdie, the 48-year-old actress opened up about veganism, nutrition, and her favorite animal-friendly, cruelty-free beauty products—all fascinating topics, but it was her commentary on aging that really caught our eye.

Since Clueless, Silverstone has gone on to star in countless movies while juggling various projects and endeavors, including promoting her vegan lifestyle on her blog, The Kind Life, while serving as an animal rights activist and spokesperson for PETA.

Much like her Clueless co-star Paul Rudd, who is often mistaken for a vampire because of his perpetually youthful appearance, Silverstone says she has never undergone surgery, gotten fillers, or received Botox injections. While there’s certainly nothing wrong with people making those choices for themselves, Silverstone’s attitude toward aging—one that prioritizes curiosity and confidence—is somewhat unique, even outside of Hollywood.

“I have lines,” Silverstone said. “I’m curious to see what happens. I’d like to be an example [of what that would look like].” The actress stated she doesn’t want to subscribe to the stigma and fear within Hollywood toward fine lines or wrinkles, and rejects the idea that they must be filled or tightened in order to be camera-ready.

“Of course, it’s in the fabric of this job, and just being a woman and being alive; it’s part of our society and culture,” Silverstone told Byrdie. “As I age, I’m aware that I don’t look like everybody else. But I don’t lose sleep over it. I don’t prioritize it that much... I’m having too much fun.”

While much has changed since the ‘90s, Silverstone still manages to maintain her youthful appearance—crediting her plant-based diet for her radiant glow. “I want to look my best, but I don’t care enough,” Silverstone told Byrdie. “And I don’t think anything that you put on is going to do what the inside does—that radiance, that glow, that joy.” Her secret? Steering clear of elective cosmetic procedures and instead adopting a vegan beauty regimen from cruelty-free, mostly vegan brands that align with her plant-based lifestyle.

Alicia Silverstone’s Favorite Cruelty-Free Beauty Products

Carasoin

For skincare, Silverstone loves the Carasoin Cold Fusion Intense Moisturizer ($122, Carasoin), a twice-daily, all-natural, botanical-infused cream with nine nourishing ingredients that penetrate the skin to promote a hydrated and radiant glow.

The Body Deli

A skincare brand Silverstone raves about is The Body Deli, a Palm Springs–based nutritionist-crafted company of products made with entirely natural ingredients, such as the brand’s Melon Foaming Cleanser ($29.60, The Body Deli).

Josh Rosebrook

Another daily favorite of Silverstone’s is the Josh Rosebrook Nutrient Day Cream SPF 30 ($50, Credo), a dual-action sunscreen infused with plant-based ingredients, including organic shea butter and 12% zinc oxide, designed to gently hydrate the skin and provide it with sun protection.

Saie Beauty

For makeup, Silverstone turns to Saie Beauty, a brand with a vast following that prioritizes vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics, including the Slip Tint Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer ($38, Sephora).

Ilia Beauty

Silverstone also cites Ilia Beauty as a favorite. The brand offers an almost entirely vegan lineup, including the super-buzzy Soft Focus Blurring Blush ($36, Sephora).

ZuZu Beauty